Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the ''heroes'' that helped save her daughter Maddie after her ATV accident earlier this year.

The former 'Zoey 101' star took to Instagram on Monday (19.06.17) to share a number of snaps in celebration of her daughter's ninth birthday, and in one post, the star took a moment to thank the first responders who ''literally saved Maddie's life'' after an off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over, leaving the young girl unconscious and underwater for several minutes.

Posting a photo of Maddie with the first responders who had been invited to Maddie's birthday bash, Jamie Lynn wrote: ''My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROS John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend! Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace. We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE (sic)''

At the time of the accident in February Maddie - whose father is Jamie Lynn's former partner Casey Aldridge - spent almost one week in a hospital in New Orleans before she was discharged in order to continue treatment in the comfort of her own home.

Jamie Lynn said on Instagram at the time: ''Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed (sic)''

Luckily, Maddie made a full recovery.