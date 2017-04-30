Jamie Lynn Spears paid tribute to her older sister Britney at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday (29.04.17).

The former 'Zoey 101' actress made a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to present the 'Toxic' hitmaker with the first-ever Icon Award, and the 35-year-old singer was also honoured with a musical segment featuring a number of her greatest hits by Hailee Steinfeld and two of the ceremony's hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson.

The trio donned some of Britney's iconic costumes as they belted out 'Oops... I Did It Again', 'Til The World Ends', '...Baby One More TIme' and 'Circus'.

The 'Gimme More' singer began her career 23 years ago on the 'All New Mickey Mouse Club' and was given the Icon Award as she is ''a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans.''

Britney took her two sons, Sean Preston, 11, and 10-year-old Jayden - who she has from her marriage to Kevin Federline - with her to the ceremony and they were delighted to meet Hero Award winner Nick Jonas.

The blonde beauty shared a picture on Twitter of her boys with the hunky star and captioned the image: ''My boys and @nickjonas woo hoo #RDMA (sic)''

Other winners at the ceremony - which was also hosted by Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ortega and Alex Aiono - included Ariana Grande and Niall Horan as Best Female Artist and Best Male Artist respectively, and Fifth Harmony, who were named Best Group, while their fans were also named Fiercest Fans.

As well as presenting and taking part in the Britney tribute, Kelsea picked up two awards, Radio Disney Country Favourite Artist and Radio Disney Country Favourite Song for 'Peter Pan'.

The ceremony will be broadcast on the Disney Channel on Sunday (30.04.17) evening.

Radio Disney Awards list of winners:

Icon Award:

Britney Spears

Hero Award:

Nick Jonas

She's the One - Best Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

He's the One - Best Male Artist:

Niall Horan

You Know You Love Them - Best Group:

Fifth Harmony

The Bestest - Song of the Year:

'Treat You Better' - Shawn Mendes

The Buzz - Breakout Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

The Freshest - Best New Artist:

Grace Vanderwaal

Mashup - Best Collaboration:

'Bad Things' - Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello

XOXO - Best Crush Song:

'Let Me Love You' - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

#SquadGoals - Fiercest Fans:

Harmonizers (Fifth Harmony)

So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile:

'24K Magic' - Bruno Mars

Stuck in Our Heads - Best Song to Lip Sync To:

'Work' - Rihanna feat. Drake

When the Beat Drops - Best Dance Track:

'Cold Water' - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

Heartbreak - Best Breakup Song:

'Shout Out to My Ex' - Little Mix

I'm With the Band - Favourite Tour:

Revival Tour - Selena Gomez

The Bestest - Radio Disney Country Favourite Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Freshest - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist:

Maren Morris

Play It Again - Radio Disney Country Favourite Song:

'Peter Pan' - Kelsea Ballerini

#Trending - Favourite Social Media Star:

Jake Paul