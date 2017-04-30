Britney Spears was honoured with the first ever Icon Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards, an accolade she received from her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
Jamie Lynn Spears paid tribute to her older sister Britney at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday (29.04.17).
The former 'Zoey 101' actress made a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to present the 'Toxic' hitmaker with the first-ever Icon Award, and the 35-year-old singer was also honoured with a musical segment featuring a number of her greatest hits by Hailee Steinfeld and two of the ceremony's hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson.
The trio donned some of Britney's iconic costumes as they belted out 'Oops... I Did It Again', 'Til The World Ends', '...Baby One More TIme' and 'Circus'.
The 'Gimme More' singer began her career 23 years ago on the 'All New Mickey Mouse Club' and was given the Icon Award as she is ''a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans.''
Britney took her two sons, Sean Preston, 11, and 10-year-old Jayden - who she has from her marriage to Kevin Federline - with her to the ceremony and they were delighted to meet Hero Award winner Nick Jonas.
The blonde beauty shared a picture on Twitter of her boys with the hunky star and captioned the image: ''My boys and @nickjonas woo hoo #RDMA (sic)''
Other winners at the ceremony - which was also hosted by Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ortega and Alex Aiono - included Ariana Grande and Niall Horan as Best Female Artist and Best Male Artist respectively, and Fifth Harmony, who were named Best Group, while their fans were also named Fiercest Fans.
As well as presenting and taking part in the Britney tribute, Kelsea picked up two awards, Radio Disney Country Favourite Artist and Radio Disney Country Favourite Song for 'Peter Pan'.
The ceremony will be broadcast on the Disney Channel on Sunday (30.04.17) evening.
Radio Disney Awards list of winners:
Icon Award:
Hero Award:
Nick Jonas
She's the One - Best Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
He's the One - Best Male Artist:
Niall Horan
You Know You Love Them - Best Group:
Fifth Harmony
The Bestest - Song of the Year:
'Treat You Better' - Shawn Mendes
The Buzz - Breakout Artist of the Year:
Alessia Cara
The Freshest - Best New Artist:
Grace Vanderwaal
Mashup - Best Collaboration:
'Bad Things' - Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello
XOXO - Best Crush Song:
'Let Me Love You' - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
#SquadGoals - Fiercest Fans:
Harmonizers (Fifth Harmony)
So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile:
'24K Magic' - Bruno Mars
Stuck in Our Heads - Best Song to Lip Sync To:
'Work' - Rihanna feat. Drake
When the Beat Drops - Best Dance Track:
'Cold Water' - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
Heartbreak - Best Breakup Song:
'Shout Out to My Ex' - Little Mix
I'm With the Band - Favourite Tour:
Revival Tour - Selena Gomez
The Bestest - Radio Disney Country Favourite Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Freshest - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist:
Maren Morris
Play It Again - Radio Disney Country Favourite Song:
'Peter Pan' - Kelsea Ballerini
#Trending - Favourite Social Media Star:
Jake Paul
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.