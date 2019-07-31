Jamie Lynn Spears missed the recent 'Zoey 101' reunion because she ''fell asleep''.

The 28-year-old actress recently responded to reports Nickelodeon are planning to reboot the programme - in which she played titular character Zoey Brooks - after a 10-year break and admitted she would be open to reprising the role.

On Monday (29.07.19), cast members Christopher Massey, Sean Flynn, Paul Butcher, Matthew Underwood and Victoria Justice reunited for the first time in 11 years.

However, the lead star has admitted she was ''lame'' and missed both the reunion and their video call to her because she was snoozing.

She captioned a clip of their message on Instagram: ''Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I'm lame and fell asleep .... thank y'all for the video and hope to see y'all very soon (sic)''

In the video, the cast say in unison: ''Hi Jamie, we miss you and we wish you were.

''And we hope to see you soon.''

They then started singing the theme tune to then show.

Jamie Lynn has urged the network to ''call'' her representatives.

The blonde beauty shared a series of photos, including screenshots about the reboot speculation, on Instagram and wrote: ''Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people [handshake and wink face emojis] #Zoey101 (sic)''

According to TMZ, the planned reboot would follow Zoey's life in Southern California, 10 years after viewers last saw her, with some changes.

The website reported: ''This time, she'd have a couple of kids in the mix. Unclear if she'd have a partner or not, or if she's still involved with her character's longtime love interest, Chase (Sean Flynn).''

It is unlikely that Austin Butler will reprise his role as James, as the 27-year-old actor has just signed up to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrman's new movie.

Jamie Lynn's acting career was effectively thrown into hiatus when she announced she was pregnant at the age of 16 in 2007, and she subsequently left her role as Zoey a year later.

The mother-of-two's first daughter Maddie was born in June 2008, when she was 17, and the actress previously admitted the feeling of being ''the youngest mom in the room'' used to leave her feeling self-conscious about her parenting abilities, until she saw that being a good mother isn't about age.

She said: ''I used to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room. I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about.''