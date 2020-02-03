Jamie Lynn Spears thinks her daughter's recovery from an ATV accident was a ''miracle''.

The 28-year-old star has reflected on the three years that have passed since Maddie, then eight, was hospitalised for almost a week after the vehicle she was travelling in flipped over into a pond at their Louisiana estate, leaving her submerged underwater for several minutes.

Jamie reflected on Instagram: ''3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I'll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped.

''It started like most Sunday's, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter's life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me.

''I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.''

The former 'Zoey 101' star - who has Maddie, now 11, with Casey Aldridge and 21-month-old Ivey with husband Jamie Watson - went on to thank fans for their support during the tough time and urged people to be grateful for the ''tiny miracles'' they experience every day.

She continued: ''I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact.

''I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back.

''Let's all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y'all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much. #MiracleAnniversary.(sic)''