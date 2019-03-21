Jamie Lynn Spears used to feel ''insecure'' about being a young mother.

The 27-year-old actress gave birth to her first daughter Maddie over a decade ago in 2008 when she was just 17, and has said the feeling of being ''the youngest mom in the room'' used to leave her feeling self-conscious about her parenting abilities, until she realised being a good mother isn't about age.

She said: ''I used to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room. I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about.''

The 'Zoey 101' alum - who has Maddie with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, and also has 11-month-old daughter Ivey with husband Jamie Watson - now firmly believes no mother should compare themselves to anyone else, as ''each mother is different''.

She added: ''Do not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else. Each child is different, and therefore, each mother is different. ... Take advice from others, but always trust your instincts and what your gut is telling you more than anything.''

And Jamie says Google has been a huge help to her in navigating the world of parenting, especially with a decade between her children.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''If you're questioning anything, you can Google it, which is very helpful at times, but also can cause you to have a meltdown over a simple cough because the internet said it could possibly be something horrible. Having everything delivered so you don't have to get your new baby out when they are sick or the weather is bad is a big win for a mom. It's crazy how much the internet has changed things.''