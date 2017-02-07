Jamie Lynn Spears' eight-year-old daughter is ''awake and talking'' after her tragic ATV accident.

The former 'Zoey 101' star's daughter Maddie is said to be responding well to treatment after an off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over on Sunday (05.02.17), leaving Maddie unconscious and underwater for several minutes.

A statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department released to People magazine by a representative for Spears' family said: ''With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The eight-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, LA. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.

''Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.''

It was previously reported that the accident happened when Maddie - who Jamie Lynn has with her former partner CASEY ALDRIDGE - made a sharp turn to try and avoid running over a drainage ditch, which caused the vehicle to ''enter the pond''.

The police report read: ''The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail.

''The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.''

Since the tragic news of the accident broke, Britney Spears has asked fans to send their ''wishes and prayers'' to her niece.

She wrote: ''Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.''