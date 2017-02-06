Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is reportedly in a serious condition in hospital.

The former 'Zoey 101' star was not with eight-year-old Maddie - who she has with former boyfriend Casey Aldridge - when an off-road vehicle she was riding during a hunting trip flipped over on Sunday (05.02.17).

According to TMZ, Maddie was underwater for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to hospital.

Jamie Lynn's father, Jamie Spears, told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.''

A spokesperson for the Spears family insisted the reported details of the incident are ''incorrect'', but thanked fans for their prayers and messages of support.

They said: ''The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.''

Jamie Lynn - who married Jamie Watson in 2014 - previously admitted raising her daughter to be ''happy and content'' is her proudest achievement.

The 25-year-old singer said: ''She's got such a sweet little heart.

''I feel like I've raised her with a lot of honesty, but I've also raised her with a lot of love. She's a very happy, content little girl, and there's nothing more a parent could ask for.

''That's my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.''

And Jamie Lynn - who is the younger sister of Britney Spears - admitted she can be both a strict and a ''cool'' parent.

She said: ''We are very strict on what she eats and different things like that, but my husband is very strict on most everything.

''I would say I am cool at times, but [Maddie] is getting to that age now where if I want to dance around with her and friends, that is not that cool anymore. She is kind of like, 'Mom! Don't do that,' which is really weird for me because I used to love that!''