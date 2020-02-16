Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter has been hospitalised following a ''little accident at recess''.

The 'Zoey 101' alum rushed her 11-year-old daughter Maddie to hospital this week after she injured her arm whilst at school, and shared the result on Instagram as she said it was easier than sending a text to each of her family and friends.

She wrote alongside a picture of Maddie with her arm in a bandage: ''This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is... little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious. Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in!

''*it is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I'll forget to respond, and then I'm being rude. (sic)''

The hospitalisation comes after Maddie found herself in hospital for a week when she was eight, when she was involved in an ATV accident.

During the incident, Maddie's vehicle flipped over into a pond at her family's Louisiana estate, leaving her submerged underwater for several minutes.

And earlier this month, 28-year-old Jamie Lynn - who has Maddie with Casey Aldridge and 21-month-old Ivey with husband Jamie Watson - called her daughter's recovery a ''miracle''.

Reflecting on the scary incident, she wrote on social media: ''3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I'll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped.

''It started like most Sunday's, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter's life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me.

''I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.''

Jamie Lynn went on to thank fans for their support during the tough time and urged people to be grateful for the ''tiny miracles'' they experience every day.

She continued: ''I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact.

''I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back.

''Let's all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y'all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much. #MiracleAnniversary.(sic)''