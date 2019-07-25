Jamie Lynn Spears is open to returning to 'Zoey 101'.

The 28-year-old actress has responded to reports Nickelodeon are planning to reboot the programme - in which she played titular character Zoey Brooks - after a 10-year break and urged the network to ''call'' her representatives.

Jamie Lynn shared a series of photos, including screenshots about the reboot speculation, on Instagram and wrote: ''Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people [handshake and wink face emojis] #Zoey101 (sic)''

According to TMZ, the planned reboot would follow Zoey's life in Southern California, 10 years after viewers last saw her, with some changes.

The website reports: ''This time, she'd have a couple of kids in the mix. Unclear if she'd have a partner or not, or if she's still involved with her character's longtime love interest, Chase (Sean Flynn).''

It is unlikely that Austin Butler will reprise his role as James, as the 27-year-old actor has just signed up to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrman's new movie.

Jamie Lynn's acting career was effectively thrown into hiatus when she announced she was pregnant at the age of 16 in 2007, and she subsequently left her role as Zoey a year later.

The mother-of-two's first daughter Maddie was born in June 2008, when she was 17, and the actress previously admitted the feeling of being ''the youngest mom in the room'' used to leave her feeling self-conscious about her parenting abilities, until she saw that being a good mother isn't about age.

She said: ''I used to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room. I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about.''