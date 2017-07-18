Jamie-Lynn Sigler is pregnant.

The 'Sopranos' star is expecting her second child with her husband Cutter Dykstra and will be welcoming the new arrival in a ''few short months''.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page, she wrote: ''This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes.

''So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months #clearbluepartner (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress - who already has son Beau, three, with Cutter - previously admitted she was worried her multiple sclerosis (MS) would stop her from having children.

Speaking in 2016, she said: ''I was so relieved when I was pregnant [with Beau] because I was so afraid I was going to have trouble because of all the years of [treatment]. You never know how things are going to affect you.''

And Jamie-Lynn has always been keen to have another child but already felt like ''the luckiest girl in the world'' because of the two amazing boys in her life.

She added at the time: ''I would love to have another child. I would love to be working and feel inspired and strong, but if life takes another path, I'll be okay.

''I've got my brain and my heart, and I've prepared myself for everything that could happen. But I've got an amazing husband, the best son, and I hope that we can make more babies and just keep having fun. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.''