Jamie Lomas will be the new face of Jacamo.

The 43-year-old actor - who was last seen on TV screens on reality show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' - is fronting the menswear retailer's summer 2018 collection which includes swimwear and casual clothes.

The 'Hollyoaks' star shot his campaign in Blackpool and even took a dip in the sea for some photos, but got a shock from the cold water.

Jamie said: ''Taking part in a modelling shoot was a nice change from acting. The team were great which made it a fun shoot to be involved in.

''Plus, you can't help but have a good time in Blackpool ... I even went into the sea - it was not as warm as it looks! Being a Manchester lad, it's great to be working with Jacamo, a brand which originates from the same city as me.''

Jacamo is also a size specialist retailer catering for men of all body shapes and sizes from small to 5XL, and advocates inclusivity for all men.

The range works for those who want causal day wear or are looking for something a little jazzier for the beach.

Jamie - who was previously married to 'Coronation Street' actress Kym Marsh - added: ''I'd describe my style as quite simple, but I must admit, the shoot encouraged me to have a play round with outfits that I wouldn't usually wear - such as white jeans or the patterned twinset.

''But I loved all the different looks and It all came home with me and is already packed for my next holiday.''

The campaign was shot in Blackpool, in keeping with Jacamo's northern origins, with a colourful background setting that reflected the style of the summer range.

Jamie is in wonderful shape after his stint in the jungle and can be seen modelling pieces from the summer range which include Flamingo printed swim shorts, Flintoff by Jacamo print shirt, and the Jacamo Buddy shirt.