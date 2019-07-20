Two new 'Halloween' sequels are set for release.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have announced plans for 'Halloween Kills', which is set for release on October 16, 2020 and 'Halloween Ends', which is due out on October 15, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to reprise her role as Laurie Strode, who will battle psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers once again.

Curtis tweeted: ''It ain't over till the fat lady sings.'' Well, my friends and fans....I'm just WARMING UP. Happy Halloween 2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends.''

John Carpenter, who wrote and directed the original 1978 film, tweeted: ''The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn't over, #HalloweenKills #HalloweenEnds @HalloweenMovie.''

Producer Jason Blum added: ''FINALLY : not one but TWO new Halloween movies: Halloween Kills (2020) and Halloween Ends (2021). Yes, the gang is ALL back, including @jamieleecurtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and @TheHorrorMaster John Carpenter. Oh yea.''

Both movies will be written by Green, McBride and Scott Teems and will also be directed by Green.

Following the release and positive reception to 2018's 'Halloween' Curtis admitted she'd be ''happy'' to return as Stroude - whom she first played in Carpenter's 1978 'Halloween', a role which made her Hollywood's go-to 'scream queen'.

She said: ''I would make an assumption that, if [2018's 'Halloween' director] David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it ... I'd be happy to do it, sure. This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie's story, and obviously there are now other people's stories that would need to get told.

''But Laurie's story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into future.''