Jamie Lee Curtis, Jim Carrey and Dame Joan Collins have paid tribute to the late Jerry Lewis.

The legendary entertainer passed away on Sunday (20.08.17) at the age of 91 and a host of stars have taken to social media to share their memories of the 'Nutty Professor' star and recall his impact on their lives.

Actress Jamie reflected on how Jerry had worked with her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

She tweeted: ''Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip (sic)''.

Jim praised Jerry as an ''undeniable genius'' and credited him for being a big influence on his own career.

He wrote: ''That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D (sic)''

And Joan hailed her ''good friend'' as the ''King of Comedy''.

She posted: ''The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed (sic)''

Illusionist Penn Jillette - one half of double act Penn & Teller - shared pictures of when he met the 'Caddy' actor and admitted he was devastated by the news of his passing.

He wrote: ''Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel (sic) apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again.

''We will miss Jerry so much. I can't believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy.(sic)''

'Two and a Half Men' star Jon Cryer reflected on Jerry's lasting legacy as a huge influence on modern comedy.

He tweeted: ''Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent.

''If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP.(sic)''

William Shatner offered a short and simple tribute.

He wrote: ''Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today.''

His 'Star Trek' co-star, George Takei shared an equally brief but heartfelt message.

He posted: ''We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. (sic)''

Comic Dane Cook paid a touching tribute to his ''mentor and friend'' and thanked Jerry's daughter Danielle for putting them in contact.

He shared: ''My mentor & friend Jerry Lewis has passed away. A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father.

''Jerry's daughter Danielle is the reason her dad & I got so close. I will never be able to thank her enough for putting him in my life.

''He meant the world to me& I will forever cherish the time I got to spend with him & his family. At a dark time in my life he brought me joy.

''Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon.(sic)''

Jerry had five sons - including Joseph, who died of an overdose in 2009 - with first wife Patti Palmer, and daughter Danielle with second spouse SanDee Pitnick.