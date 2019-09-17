Jamie Lee Curtis says the end of the new 'Halloween' trilogy - which will include next year's 'Halloween Kills' and 2021's 'Halloween Ends' - will be ''sensational''.
The 60-year-old actress reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the reboot of the iconic horror franchise last year, and has now said the two planned sequels to the 2018 movie, 'Halloween Kills' and 'Halloween Ends', will bring the rebooted trilogy to a spectacular close.
'Halloween' explored the trauma of Laurie Strode 40 years after the original movie of the same name, in which she was terrorised by killer Michael Myers, and Jamie says the next two movies - which will see David Gordon Green return to direct - will ''really unpack'' the 1978 flick.
Speaking to Collider, she said: ''The a**-kicking part is the fan-favourite part, but from my standpoint, I didn't go into it because I got to kick Michael's bottom. I was particularly drawn because it was a movie about trauma.
''The trauma that occurs for these characters for 40 years, I felt was very important that David understood that and was really giving Laurie great honour to acknowledge that her experience of her life was very challenged. I think that if from the opening section I was kicking butt, it wouldn't have had the emotional reaction that people actually had.
''What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they're going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978.
''I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational.''
'Halloween Kills' is set to be released on October 16 2020, whilst 'Halloween Ends' will hit screens a year later on October 15 2021.
Nick Castle will once again appear as Michael Myers, after coming back to the franchise last year, although stuntman James Jude Courtney also portrays the masked killer.
