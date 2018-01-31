Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed filming has begun on the 2018 'Halloween' remake.

The 59-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Laurie Strode in the sequel and remake of the popular 1978 slasher movie of the same name, and in a post on Twitter on Tuesday (30.01.18), the star revealed shooting has begun as she posed with director David Gordon Green and the original slate used for the first movie.

She wrote: ''First shot! First day. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you 10/19/18 @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie (sic)''

The reboot of the popular franchise - which has had 10 movies based around its story in total - is set to take the story of babysitter Laurie and white masked murderer Michael Myers back to their roots.

Co-writer Danny McBride recently revealed his version of Myers will be faithful to John Carpenter's original idea for the cinematic serial killer, and will ignore many of the traits put upon him by the more recent instalments, such as making him a super-powered murderer who cannot be killed.

Danny said: ''We're just trying to play with that. Make him real. Not make him real by giving him some crazy backstory either. Just getting back to the basics. Even the moment that they made Laurie Strode and Michael Myers siblings - it also makes it not quite as scary. So all that kind of stuff to us ... those are the things that took an amazing idea and took it somewhere it wasn't quite as effective.''

The new 'Halloween' movie is set for release in October this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the original movie's release, and will also see original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle return to the franchise.