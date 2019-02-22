Jamie Lee Curtis has slammed stars who ''don't do press'', as she says she is ''proud'' to be someone who welcomes the press into her life.
The 60-year-old actress has hit out at her fellow Hollywood stars who often turn down chance to speak to reporters unless they have a new movie coming out, as she says she is ''proud'' to be someone who welcomes the press into her life.
Speaking as she picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Publicists Awards Luncheon on Friday (22.02.19), the 'Halloween' star said: ''I believe in the freedom of the press. I believe that you have the right to ask me whatever question you want to ask me ... And it is a dance that we have been doing for a very long time. We figure it out, we dance together and it is a mutually beneficial dance because this is show business - this is show-off business. But it is a business, and it is art and commerce coming together and it is a partnership ... Anyone who pretends like they disdain that portion of it is full of s**t!
''[Some stars] 'don't do press.' They don't talk to the press. Until they have a movie coming out ... they are fraudulent! They are fraudulent. The truth is this is the f***ing game - this is how it's played and I am proud to play it with you.''
Jamie also added that her upbringing with movie star parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis taught her how to act in front of reporters, because she spent her childhood ''watching them play the game.''
During her speech, Jamie teased she would be working with 'Halloween' producer Jason Blum on more projects in the ''not-so-distant future'', as he presented her with her prize.
She said: ''I am grateful to you and I am looking forward to making a couple more with you - in the not-so-distant future.''
