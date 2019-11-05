Jamie Lee Curtis ''shared drugs'' with her late father Tony Curtis.

The 60-year-old actress says her late father - who passed away in 2010 from a cardiac arrest after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for years - knew she had an ''issue'' with drug addiction in the past, because the pair used to take drugs together.

She said: ''I knew my dad had an issue because I had an issue and he and I shared drugs. There was a period of time where I was the only child that was talking to him. I had six siblings. I have five. My brother, Nicholas, died of a heroin overdose when he was 21 years old.''

The 'Halloween' star admitted she once ''did cocaine and freebased'' with her father, and claimed that whilst he did get sober for ''a short period of time'', it didn't last long before he relapsed.

She added to Variety magazine's recovery issue: ''But I shared drugs with my dad. I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad. But that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him. He did end up getting sober for a short period of time and was very active in recovery for about three years. It didn't last that long. But he found recovery for a minute.''

Meanwhile, Jamie previously spoke about her 10-year opioid addiction last year, when she revealed that ''no-one knew'' about her struggle.

The actress - who has now been sober for almost 20 years - said: ''I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic. I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.''

Jamie's sister Kelly was the first person to find out about her addiction in 1998 and the actress attended her first recovery meeting in February 1999, confiding in her husband Christopher Guest - the father of her children Annie, 31, and 22-year-old Tom - later that day.

And the star couldn't be prouder of her near-20-year sobriety.

She added: ''I'm breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family. Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment ... bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything.''