Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her late father on the ninth anniversary of his death.

The 'Halloween' actress shared a touching message on social media almost a decade after her dad Tony Curtis died as she posted an old promo portrait of him and referenced his 1957 film 'Sweet Smell of Success'.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Gone but never forgotten. This day. 'The cat's in the bag and the bag's in the river.' ''

The line was said by Curtis' character - press agent Sidney Falco - in the classic movie which also starred Burt Lancaster and was preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress back in 1993.

The late actor passed away aged 85 due to cardiac arrested on September 30, 2010 while he also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before his death.

When he died, Jamie paid her respects as she hailed Tony's legacy and revealed how much his family would miss him.

She said in a statement at the time: ''My father leaves behind a legacy of great performances in movies and in his paintings and assemblages.

''He leaves behind children and their families who loved him and respected him and a wife and in-laws who were devoted to him. He also leaves behind fans all over the world.''

Meanwhile, last year the 60-year-old actress - who has been sober for over two decades - opened up about he struggles with opiates, and revealed her family had a long history of addiction.

She admitted: ''I'm breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family.

''Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment... bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything.''