Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed she is reprising her role as Laurie Strode ''one last time'' in the new 'Halloween' film.
Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the 'Halloween' franchise for one final battle with psychopath killer Michael Myers.
The 58-year-old actress is coming back to the movie series which kicked off her big screen career back in 1978, making her Hollywood's horror ''scream queen''.
Jamie will once again portray Laurie Strode and will have to try and survive the murderous clutches of Myers.
Curtis has reprised her famous role three times since John Carpenter's original in 1981's 'Halloween II', 1998's 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' and 2002's 'Halloween: Resurrection' but the new film from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures is being billed as the ''final'' Halloween.
Jamie has shared the exciting news on her Twitter account, uploading a photo of her in character standing outside the infamous house in Haddonfield, Illinois, where many of the horrific events of the first film took place with Myers's white masked face looming behind her in the shadows.
Her accompanying tweet read: ''Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.''
The movie is being created by director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with 'Eastbound & Down' star Danny McBride, whilst the first film's writer-and-director Carpenter is acting as an executive producer and consultant.
McBride has previously stated that he wants his movie to act like a direct sequel to the first two films and he is going to faithful to Carpenter's original idea for Myers.
He said: ''We're just trying to play with that. Make him real. Not make him real by giving him some crazy backstory either. Just getting back to the basics. Even the moment that they made Laurie Strode and Michael Myers siblings - it also makes it not quite as scary. So all that kind of stuff to us ... those are the things that took an amazing idea and took it somewhere it wasn't quite as effective.''
