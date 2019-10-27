Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't ''like to be frightened'' and ''scares easily'', despite starring in popular horror movie franchise 'Halloween'.
The 60-year-old actress is known for starring as Laurie Strode in 1978 classic horror flick 'Halloween' - as well as returning to the role several times, including for the 2018 reboot of the franchise - but Jamie has admitted she hates being scared in real life, and can think of nothing worse than sitting down to watch a horror movie.
She said: ''I scare very easily. I know that might seem a stupid thing to say, because in many ways I've made my living from being scared. But in real life, I don't like to be frightened. I find nothing charming about it and I'd hate to watch a horror movie.''
Jamie - who will also return as Laurie Strode in the 2020 movie 'Halloween Kills' - says she always ''sleeps like a baby'' at night and doesn't want to ruin her perfect sleep schedule by being scared.
She added: ''I sleep like a baby at night and I like it that way. I sleep curled up in a ball like a very content child, and I want to continue doing so. The only thing that'd keep me awake would be something scary, and I don't want that.''
The actress is even scared of surprise parties, and made her husband Christopher Guest promise never to throw her one when they said their vows at their 1984 wedding.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Weekend magazine, she said: ''I've always been this way. In our wedding vows, my husband and I promised we wouldn't give each other surprise parties - a surprise party would send me to hospital!''
