Jamie Lee Curtis thinks the new 'Halloween' reboot will resonate with women affected by the Time's Up movement.
The 59-year-old actress is set to return to her role as Laurie Strode in the upcoming reboot of the horror movie, and has said she hopes the experiences of her character - whom she first played 40 years ago - will relate to women who have been ''traumatised'' by events such as violence and sexual assault.
She said: ''It's a movie about trauma. It's a movie about what happens to somebody when you're 17 years old and you have this horrible trauma perpetrated on you, and you have no help. This is a woman who has carried, for 40 years, her entire adult life, this trauma.
''And as we are seeing in the world today, all of these women, primarily women, who have been traumatised in all sorts of ways, physical violence, emotional violence, sexual violence and, in Laurie's case, actually knife-attack violence ... all of those women are having the moment where they will no longer allow that to be the narrative.''
Jamie claims the movie is about saying ''enough'', and notes that it is a message that is particularly important in the wake of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, which aim to end gender inequality and sexual misconduct.
She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''No longer does that define them, that they are standing up and saying, 'Enough.' And this is a movie about 'enough' at a time when it happens to be a national and worldwide message. And so it couldn't be timed better, and it couldn't have been written better. Because, you see, what other life could Laurie Strode have? She was 17!''
'Halloween' will be a direct sequel to the 1978 movie of the same name, in which Jamie's character Laurie was hunted down by masked murderer Michael Myers, played by Nick Castle.
