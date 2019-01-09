Jamie Lee Curtis has blasted corporate sponsors after a Fiji water model was snapped photobombing celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet.
The 60-year-old actress was at the ceremony over the weekend, and revealed she tried to move away from one of Fiji water's models - who has since become an internet meme known as the 'Fiji Water Girl'.
Insisting she doesn't see the funny side, the star wrote on Instagram: ''So, my husband, who doesn't look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website.
''I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera.
''I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either.''
The star shared a professional shot from the event, which shows the model stood to the side holding a tray of water bottles.
She added: ''Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens.
''The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.''
While actors like Richard Madden, Jim Carrey and Amy Adams were all snapped with the model, Curtis is the only star to publicly speak out so far.
Meanwhile, last months she revealed she would be interested in continuing her on-screen role as Laurie Strode in the 'Halloween' franchise.
She said: ''I have no idea at this point, today, I have no idea. I would make an assumption that, if [director] David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it. [Laughs]
''I haven't been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy.''
