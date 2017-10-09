Jamie Lawson felt Jim Morrison's spirit when he recorded his new album 'Happy Accidents' at Sunset Sound studios.

Ed Sheeran's protege has always been an ''obsessive'' fan of the late rock legend's band The Doors, and admits he didn't feel like he was worthy to be making his record in a place so steeped in history with the likes of Prince, Tom Petty, Sir Paul McCartney and many more having used the facilities at the Los Angeles complex over the years.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 41-year-old singer/songwriter said: ''It was quite intimidating at first. It was daunting as I am a big fan of a lot of the people that have worked their like The Doors, James Taylor and Elliot Smith. Prince recorded 'Purple Rain' there I think.

''A lot of amazing records came out of that place.

''It took me at least a week or 10 days to realise that I should be there.''

The 'Wasn't Expecting That' hitmaker - who was the first act signed to Ed's Gingerbread Man Records in 2015 - felt a ''thickness in the air'' when he used the same vocal booth as the 'Light My Fire' hitmaker - who died in July 1971 at the age of 27 - who laid down his vocals for all nine studio albums the iconic rock band made since their debut LP 'The Doors: The Doors' in 1967.

Asked if there is an aura to the famous studios, Jamie said: ''I think so. Prince recorded in studio three and we were in studio one.

''Studio one was used by The Doors.

''That is where all of their records were recorded. As a teenager I listened to The Doors pretty obsessively.

''To be singing in the same vocal booth as Jim Morrison, it felt kind of weird and strange.

''There was like a thickness in the air. You kind of just felt like people were still around, you know.''

Jamie's album 'Happy Accidents' is out now.