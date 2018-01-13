Jamie Lawson wants to co-write a Bond theme with pal Ed Sheeran.

The 'Wasn't Expecting That' singer - who was the first artist to sign to Ed's Gingerbread Man Records - has revealed he'd love to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sam Smith, Adele and Dame Shirley Bassey by recording a song for consideration for the next instalment of the blockbuster British spy thriller franchise, starring Daniel Craig in the titular role of 007.

Jamie - who released his fifth record 'Happy Accidents' last year - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Why not. Can you get that going?

''Maybe that's why he was in the studio [on his last tour], who knows?

''I think he would be good doing that and strangely I wouldn't mind doing one of those either, so maybe we can do one together.''

It comes after Ed, 26, recently revealed he wrote a Bond theme three years ago ''just in case''.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has never been approached to write a song for one of the iconic movies, but if bosses of the spy saga do ever knock at his door for help on the soundtrack, he's all ready to go.

He said: ''With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!''

While the 'Perfect' singer reassured fans his Bond theme is ''good'', he didn't want to give away any details about the song, including the title.

He said: ''I'm not going to say 'cause someone might steal it.''