Jamie Lawson is going to step back and let his new music ''come'' to him.

The 'Wasn't Expecting That' hitmaker has been pretty prolific with two albums 'Happy Accidents' and 'The Years In Between' released within two years of each other, but he plans to not go chasing the inspiration for his next batch of songs.

In an interview with BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I'm gonna wait for the songs to come a bit.

''Last time I really chased the songs for 'The Years In Between' record to try and get it out as quickly as possible.

''That came about pretty well, I was pretty happy with that.

''This time I will step away for a while and see what happens.

''I am not in such a rush this time.''

Jamie was the first artist signed to Ed Sheeran's label Gingerbread Records and he hasn't been able to catch up with his globetrotting pal, who is currently on tour, released the star-studded 'No.6 Collaborations' album, made a cameo in the film 'Yesterday' and even released his own Heinz Ketchup advert this year, but he's planning to meet with his mentor after the tour.

Asked if he's seen him much lately, he said: ''Not really. For those reasons. I think this tour ends for him towards the end of August. Hopefully I will be able to catch up with him after then.''

Meanwhile, Jamie recently revealed he's yet to get a call back from One Direction's Niall Horan to work on music for him.

The 43-year-old musician supported One Direction on their 2015 'On the Road Again Tour' and he has revealed he spoke to the Irish hunk - who has been working on his second solo album, following the release of 2017's 'Flicker' - about sending him some of his ideas.

He said: ''I'd love to. I have offered. I have bumped into Niall a couple of times so ... he hasn't called me yet, but it would be nice to.''