Jamie Lawson has released a charity Christmas single to raise money for ex-servicemen and women.

The 42-year-old singer has unveiled 'Footprints in the Snow', his charity single to help raise money for Walking With The Wounded's Christmas campaign, Walking Home For Christmas.

The track will help to raise more than a quarter of a million pounds for the charity, which helps former serviceman and women get back into civilian life by helping them gain employment by transferring their military skills into the civilian workplace, for example.

Edward Parker, co-founder and CEO, of Walking With The Wounded said: ''Too many of our ex-military have little to look forward to this Christmas. They've walked in far more dangerous environments for us, so it is the least we can all do to organise a walk for them.

''We want people to throw on a Santa hat, call up old friends and raise some funds so that we can support these men and women back into work, back into independence and into a place where they can look forward to and enjoy Christmas with their families.''

The song is already a huge hit and Ed Sheeran - who signed Jamie to his own label Gingerbread Man Records - has been putting his backing behind it, sharing it on his social media channels. Prince Harry - who is the Expedition Patron of the charity - also had a chance to listen to the song at a recent private reception.

Richard, who served four years as a Trooper in the 13/18th Royal Hussars, said of the campaign: ''This time last year I was living homeless. Thanks to WWTW and the Walking home for Christmas campaign, this Christmas I am in a job and have a roof over my head. I am looking forward to spending Christmas with my godson and his family. I'll be able to buy them presents, something I never thought possible.''

As part of the campaign, Walking With The Wounded are asking people to take part in a sponsored walk of any sort between Friday 8 and Sunday 17 December to raise money for wounded ex-servicemen and women.