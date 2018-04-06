Jamie Lawson has released his brand new single 'Fall Into Me' after being announced as the support act for Ed Sheeran's stadium tour.

The singer/songwriter - who brought out his latest album #Happy Accidents' in September - has unveiled the track after being confirmed as the support act for the 'Perfect' hitmaker's upcoming run on the road across the UK and Europe.

The track comes hot on the heels of the exciting announcement that Jamie, 42, will be playing on Ed's 46-date tour alongside 'Rockabye' star Anne-Marie.

He said: ''It's with continued respect and amazement that I see Ed Sheeran play to bigger and bigger audiences, it's pretty remarkable what he's achieving. I'm very excited that I get to be a part of that journey again by opening for him on his stadium tour in Ireland, UK and Europe. I'll be bringing the band with me too which means I'll get to play the new single 'Fall Into Me' in all its glory! I'll see those of you with tickets very soon. I can't wait.''

The pair are close, with Jamie being the first act signed to Ed's Gingerbread Man Records in 2015, after they had both met while both on the folk circuit in London.

The upcoming leg of Ed's mammoth tour - supporting his latest chart topping album 'Divide' - kicks off with three shows at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 4, and finishes with two nights at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.

UK and Ireland dates for Ed Sheeran tour:

MAY

4th - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

5th - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

6th - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

9th - Belfast, Boucher Playing Fields

12th - Galway, Pearse Stadium

13th - Galway, Pearse Stadium

16th - Dublin, Phoenix Park

18th - Dublin, Phoenix Park

19th - Dublin, Phoenix Park

24th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

25th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

26th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

27th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE

1st - Glasgow, Hampden Park

2nd - Glasgow, Hampden Park

3rd - Glasgow, Hampden Park

8th - Newcastle, St James' Park

9th - Newcastle, St James' Park

10th - Newcastle, St James' Park

14th - London, Wembley Stadium

15th - London, Wembley Stadium

16th - London, Wembley Stadium

17th - London, Wembley Stadium

21st - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

22nd - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

23rd - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

24th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium