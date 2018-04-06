'Wasn't Expecting That' singer Jamie Lawson has released his brand new single 'Fall Into Me' - taken from his new album 'Happy Accidents' - ahead of his huge UK and European stadium tour with Ed Sheeran.
Jamie Lawson has released his brand new single 'Fall Into Me' after being announced as the support act for Ed Sheeran's stadium tour.
The singer/songwriter - who brought out his latest album #Happy Accidents' in September - has unveiled the track after being confirmed as the support act for the 'Perfect' hitmaker's upcoming run on the road across the UK and Europe.
The track comes hot on the heels of the exciting announcement that Jamie, 42, will be playing on Ed's 46-date tour alongside 'Rockabye' star Anne-Marie.
He said: ''It's with continued respect and amazement that I see Ed Sheeran play to bigger and bigger audiences, it's pretty remarkable what he's achieving. I'm very excited that I get to be a part of that journey again by opening for him on his stadium tour in Ireland, UK and Europe. I'll be bringing the band with me too which means I'll get to play the new single 'Fall Into Me' in all its glory! I'll see those of you with tickets very soon. I can't wait.''
The pair are close, with Jamie being the first act signed to Ed's Gingerbread Man Records in 2015, after they had both met while both on the folk circuit in London.
The upcoming leg of Ed's mammoth tour - supporting his latest chart topping album 'Divide' - kicks off with three shows at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 4, and finishes with two nights at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.
UK and Ireland dates for Ed Sheeran tour:
MAY
4th - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
5th - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
6th - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
9th - Belfast, Boucher Playing Fields
12th - Galway, Pearse Stadium
13th - Galway, Pearse Stadium
16th - Dublin, Phoenix Park
18th - Dublin, Phoenix Park
19th - Dublin, Phoenix Park
24th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
25th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
26th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
27th - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
JUNE
1st - Glasgow, Hampden Park
2nd - Glasgow, Hampden Park
3rd - Glasgow, Hampden Park
8th - Newcastle, St James' Park
9th - Newcastle, St James' Park
10th - Newcastle, St James' Park
14th - London, Wembley Stadium
15th - London, Wembley Stadium
16th - London, Wembley Stadium
17th - London, Wembley Stadium
21st - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
22nd - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
23rd - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
24th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.