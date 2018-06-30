Jamie Lawson thinks Ed Sheeran is the ''nicest man in pop''.

The 'Wasn't Expecting That' singer praised the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker for being one of the most down to earth people he's ever met.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Ed might be having a special rider with only yellow M&Ms but it's not mine! But anyone who know Ed knows he's very down-to-earth for one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, what you see is what you get. He's a lovely guy and he's very normal. He quite possibly might be the nicest man in pop.''

And the 42-year-old singer - who was the first artist to be signed by Ed's new record label Gingerbread Man Records - has quipped that Ed doesn't buy him gifts as it was revealed previously that Ed bought a sex toy for Anne-Marie.

He shared: ''I've not had any weird gifts, certainly not adult themed like Anne Marie! I've had nothing in the post, maybe I'll have to have to have words with him.''

Jamie is currently supporting Ed on his ÷ tour alongside Anne-Marie and hasn't ruled out collaborating with the 'Ciao Adios' singer one day.

He said: ''I don't know in how interested in what I do Anne Marie would be! It is the age of collabs though and she is very lovely.''