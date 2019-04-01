Jamie Lawson says his pal Ed Sheeran is more of a tea drinker than a boozer these days.

The 'Wasn't Expecting That' singer - who was the first artist to be signed by Ed's record label Gingerbread Man Records - hit the road with the pop megastar last year, and has revealed that the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker is all about getting plenty of sleep and not waking up to a hangover on tour.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Ed is pretty controlled.

''He juggles enjoying himself and making sure he's well enough to put on a great show.

''It is early nights for everyone.

''I don't think Ed's wild days are over but touring at that level is very difficult in terms of keeping yourself healthy.''

The 28-year-old star recently offered Jamie his expert advice on the songs for his latest album, 'The Years In Between', and the 43-year-old singer/songwriter is thankful for having the 'Perfect' hitmaker as his mentor.

He said: ''Ed is mentoring me in a sense - I would play him the recordings we had done.

''He gave me advice, he's always been in that role for me.

''This is the third record I have with him and it feels good because he has faith in what I do.''

It's no surprise that Ed prefers tea on tour, as he previously admitted that a hot brew is the secret to his songwriting success.

He said: ''I only ever create sober. I like to be alert. I find ideas happen when you have a cup of tea.''