Jamie Laing will co-host the red carpet show of the 2019 BRITs, which is being staged at London's O2 Arena on February 20.
Jamie Laing is set to co-host the BRIT Awards 2019 red carpet show.
The 30-year-old reality TV star will co-host the red carpet show alongside Radio One presenter Yasmin Evans ahead of the awards ceremony - hosted by Jack Whitehall - at London's O2 Arena on February 20.
Speaking in a video for the official BRITS YouTube account, the former 'Made in Chelsea' star joked: ''Thanks to my best friend, my best friend in the world Jack Whitehall for his constant campaigning I am his second in command this year and hosting the red carpet show with Yasmin Evans.''
The official Brits twitter account added: ''We get by with a little help from our friends... @jackwhitehall is kindly offering @JamieLaing_UK some hosting tips, just in time for The #BRITs (sic)''
The glitzy ceremony will welcome a host of A-list guests and performers, including Jess Glynne, who is set to take to the stage at the annual ceremony.
And Jess, 29, will be joined on stage at the event by five-time Grammy-nominated star H.E.R.
Looking forward to the show, Jess said: ''So excited to bring one of my favourite artists, H.E.R., to the UK and perform at the BRITs together ... Y'all in for a treat! (sic)''
Calvin Harris will also perform alongside Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man.
A message on the BRITs' official Twitter account read: ''CONFIRMED: @CalvinHarris, @DUALIPA, @RagNBoneManUK and @samsmith ALL performing at The #BRITs 2019!! (sic)''
Another tweet revealed they will ''perform together'' at the ceremony - but it's not yet known what they will sing.
Calvin previously collaborated with Sam on 'Promises', did 'Giant' with Rag 'n' Bone Man, and 'One Kiss' with Dua.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.