Jamie Laing is set to co-host the BRIT Awards 2019 red carpet show.

The 30-year-old reality TV star will co-host the red carpet show alongside Radio One presenter Yasmin Evans ahead of the awards ceremony - hosted by Jack Whitehall - at London's O2 Arena on February 20.

Speaking in a video for the official BRITS YouTube account, the former 'Made in Chelsea' star joked: ''Thanks to my best friend, my best friend in the world Jack Whitehall for his constant campaigning I am his second in command this year and hosting the red carpet show with Yasmin Evans.''

The official Brits twitter account added: ''We get by with a little help from our friends... @jackwhitehall is kindly offering @JamieLaing_UK some hosting tips, just in time for The #BRITs (sic)''

The glitzy ceremony will welcome a host of A-list guests and performers, including Jess Glynne, who is set to take to the stage at the annual ceremony.

And Jess, 29, will be joined on stage at the event by five-time Grammy-nominated star H.E.R.

Looking forward to the show, Jess said: ''So excited to bring one of my favourite artists, H.E.R., to the UK and perform at the BRITs together ... Y'all in for a treat! (sic)''

Calvin Harris will also perform alongside Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man.

A message on the BRITs' official Twitter account read: ''CONFIRMED: @CalvinHarris, @DUALIPA, @RagNBoneManUK and @samsmith ALL performing at The #BRITs 2019!! (sic)''

Another tweet revealed they will ''perform together'' at the ceremony - but it's not yet known what they will sing.

Calvin previously collaborated with Sam on 'Promises', did 'Giant' with Rag 'n' Bone Man, and 'One Kiss' with Dua.