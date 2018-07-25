Jamie Foxx says not eating is the ''worst thing you can do'' when you're trying to get in shape.

The 'Django Unchained' star will never starve himself in order to stay in shape, and believes that the best way to maintain a healthy body is to ''eat right'' and eat often.

In an interview with Men's Journal, he said: ''If anybody tells you to fast or not eat, it's the worst thing you do. For me, it's about eating right.

''You just have to eat smart and put the right things in your body. You can eat anytime you want to, as long as you are doing the right things.''

The 50-year-old actor is father to Corrine Foxx, 24, and eight-year-old Annalise Bishop and the 'Baby Driver' star takes is whole family with him when he works out to inspire them all to take fitness seriously.

He said: ''There's this place called Sports Academy, right around the corner from my house. It's the greatest place in the world to train.

''I bring the whole family there and we can all enjoy it. That's literally how we decompress. They have a computer room for the kids, so when we get there I'll say, 'Y'all, we gotta work out first.'

''And they work out for two minutes and then they sneak up and they're playing 'Fortnite'. But it's great to go together, and it helps me get in my training.''

Foxx has also shared his top workout tips, which involves strapping himself with bands while he exercises .

He said: ''One of the most effective things for me is working out with bands. I'll take the bands and strap that over my knees. I'll do about 20 to 25 squats with the band. Then I drop the band to my ankle and do lunges to the side, 15 times right, 15 times left, 15 times forward, 15 times back ... and then about 20 semi-circles with my feet.