Jamie Foxx would ''tear somebody's head off'' if they hurt one of his daughters.

The 49-year-old actor has two children, 23-year-old Corrine and Annalise, eight, and has said that he would do absolutely anything to keep them out of harm's way when it comes to relationships, as he feels he has a duty to ''make sure that they're safe''.

He said: ''When you see your kids, you'll be like, 'Oh I'll do anything, like I'll tear somebody's head off if they messed with them.'

''You have to do that because, you know, she's a kid so you have to make sure that they're safe.''

Whilst the 'Collateral' star claims that his eldest daughter was a ''late bloomer'' when it came to having boyfriends, his youngest daughter is already finding love.

He said: ''She's eight but she had a little boyfriend and I'm like, 'What!?' And she's like, 'Yes!' And you see them holding hands and I said, 'Wow!' ''

And because both his daughters have approached love differently, the 'Django Unchained' actor - who is dating Katie Holmes - is having to adapt his parenting style for each one.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think I will have to give [Annalise] different information than I had to give my oldest.

''I said, 'Babe, not all the love is real. There's going to be some other that are thrown into it.' But that's the fun part of it, is taking what you know, what you've gone through and being the person who is the male perspective to tell your daughter, 'This is what they're going to do ... he's going to say this but he's trying to do this so don't have none of that.' ''