Award-winning star Jamie Foxx won't face any charges for allegedly slapping a woman in the face with his penis.
The 50-year-old actor was previously accused by the unnamed woman of hitting her in the face with his penis after she refused to perform oral sex on him during an encounter in 2002, but the Las Vegas police department has now confirmed to TMZ that the case has been closed.
The gossip website revealed that the statute of limitations - which is three years - have already expired, and Jamie won't face a civil lawsuit either, as those limitations have also run out.
The Academy Award-winning actor denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigation.
Jamie's lawyer, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, previously said in a statement: ''Jamie Foxx emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him.
''The first time Mr. Foxx became aware of this woman's absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives today about this story.
''The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last sixteen years until last Friday because the incident never happened.''
The accuser told police she and a friend were attending a party at the 'Django Unchained' actor's Las Vegas abode when he tried to get her to perform oral sex, striking her with his manhood when she refused.
She reportedly claimed she was ordered out of the house by one of Jamie's friends following the incident, and later had to receive treatment for a severe panic attack when she returned home to Los Angeles the following day.
