Jamie Foxx walked out of an interview when he was asked about his relationship with his girlfriend Katie Holmes.
The 50-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress have reportedly been in a secret relationship for the past few years but they only recently went public with their romance and Jamie is still reluctant to talk about it.
Jamie was being interviewed on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' before he played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Verizon Up arena in Los Angeles but he was not impressed when he was questioned about recent pictures of him and Katie with a basketball.
Host Michael Smith said: ''I know you've prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real 'Love and Basketball'?''
Michael smiled and shook his head, before taking off his headphones and leaving the interview.
Michael said: ''Uh oh, did we lose him?''
Katie and Jamie's relationship was confirmed when the pair were spotted walking hand in hand on a Malibu beach last September, finally revealing they are an item for the first time.
A source recently said: ''They're starting to be more comfortable about their relationship.
''They'd both been in public relationships before. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn't want to ruin that ... Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into her life. They've definitely become more serious.''
However, Katie's number one priority is her daughter Suri, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
The insider added: ''She's an amazing mom. She'll choose her family over him any day ... When they're together it works. When they're not, they're on their own. It's what works for them ... Katie found happiness with Katie first. She's worked her ass off since the divorce and she's finally gotten to a place where she's made a name for herself and can be her own person. She's back to her old self and it's great to watch.''
