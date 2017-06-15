Jamie Foxx has vowed to ''go crazy'' for his 50th birthday.

The 'Django Unchained' star hits the important milestone in December this year, and has said he's going to host a party on an entire island to celebrate.

He said: ''I'm going to ... I can't say that on camera. I'm going to go crazy. There's an island. It'll be a progression. You know, and down to like my real [friends]. It'll be like, family family family, okay y'all get out of here.''

Jamie insists he doesn't ''feel older'', but admits he's noticed people starting to change how they act around him, as 26-year-old basketball player Tristan Thompson now refers to him as an ''original gangster'' (OG).

He added: ''But I don't feel older. I still feel young and goofy. But you know you're getting older when you run into people that you ... like I saw Tristan last year at the game and you know I said 'What's up brother?' and he's like 'What's up OG?' I'm like 'Damn, okay'.''

And although the 'Baby Driver' actor might not feel any older, he's realised he can no longer go to clubs in Los Angeles as they're full of ''young people'', some of whom even go to school with his eldest daughter Corinne Fox, 24.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday (14.06.17), Jamie - who also has seven-year-old daughter Annalise - said: ''I can't go to clubs in LA. It's all young people in clubs in LA. It's older people in New York and Miami, but in LA it's too young. I was going to One Oak, and as I'm about to walk in these girls pull up [and say] 'Oh my god, Jamie Foxx!' and I'm like 'What's up?' 'We go to school with your daughter!' 'Oh'.''