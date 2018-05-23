Jamie Foxx will host the 2018 BET Awards.

The 'Beat Shazam' presenter - who previously fronted the ceremony in 2009 - will take the reins of the annual ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on June 24, it has been announced.

The 50-year-old singer-and-actor's appointment as presenter comes a week after the nominations were announced for this year's ceremony.

DJ Khaled leads the pack with six nods, while Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with four.

Hot on their heels are Migos and SZA, with four each, while notable other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Drake.

Last year's ceremony was fronted by 'Ghostbusters' actress Leslie Jones, while other previous presenters of the awards - which honour musicians, actors, and athletes - have included Chris Rock, Mo'Nique, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently admitted he used to ''stalk'' celebrities at The Roxbury club in Los Angeles when he was struggling to make it as a comedian.

He said: ''I would stand on the other side of Roxbury ... because they wouldn't let me [stand where the club was] ... and everybody that would walk out I would yell at. I know he doesn't remember this, but Wesley Snipes. I would stalk Wesley Snipes. I was the dude on the other side of the street when they would walk out; I would be like, 'Wesley Snipes, I see you Wesley Snipes'. Every week I was there and one day Denzel Washington walked out of that joint and I breached security ... I went to hug him and he did some kind of Denzel move like, 'Hold on.' He got me right in the neck and I was like, 'I'm just trying to give you your props, I love you D.' I was one of those fans that would be like, 'I'm going to be there one day, dog.'''