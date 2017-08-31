Jamie Foxx is set to co-host a telethon to raise money for those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey after he donated $25,000.
Jamie Foxx will co-host a telethon to raise money for the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.
The 49-year-old actor has confirmed he has donated $25,000 to the cause after the tropical storm ripped through parts of Texas killing more than 30 people and destroying around 50,000 homes, and on September 12 he will be part of the TV event to help generate more money.
He said in an Instagram video: ''Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know that we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out, my prayers go out.
''I've given $25,000 to GlobalGiving.
''Also, September 12, we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there.
''Houston, everybody, all of those different places. We're here for you. God bless.''
US rapper Bun B - who is from Houston, one of the many cities affected by the natural disaster - has revealed the telethon will take place in three cities, Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.
Scooter Braun, who produced Ariana Grande's recent One Love tribute concert in Manchester, is behind this latest event, and Jamie is expected to co-host the LA segment, potentially alongside Hilary Duff.
Bun told gossip website TMZ that Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton are in line to host from Nashville, and Michael Strahan - who was born in Houston - will co-present from New York, plus bosses are trying to get fellow Houston-born Kelly Rowland on board to co-host.
The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons is also thought to be part of the event.
This comes after a host of stars donated money, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock, who have both pledged $1 million to help those affected by the tropical storm.
What's more, Miley Cyrus has donated $500,000 to the cause.
Speaking on 'The Ellen Show', she said: ''I'm really happy to help in whatever way I can.''
Ellen Degeneres has also pledged $1 million to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then will appear on Netflix on September 22nd.
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....