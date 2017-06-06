Jamie Foxx thinks all actors and actresses suffer from ''performance anxiety''.

The Hollywood star's latest movie sees him appear alongside the likes of Ansel Elgort, Lily James and Jon Hamm in the new action film 'Baby Driver' - but Jamie believes that even the best, most experienced performers feel anxious about watching themselves on screen.

He shared: ''They're cutting the movie as it goes and that's sort of fly. I think every actor and actresses has performance anxiety. We're like, 'Damn, does this s**t look right?!'''

Jamie plays the part of Bats, a cohort of the movie's bank robbing crew, and the actor revealed he's already received the seal of approval from his daughter Annalise.

He told Collider: ''He's sort of like the angry dude. He's killing everybody. My seven-year-old daughter asked me what I was doing today and I'm like, 'Killing some more people.'

''She's cool with it. She was on the set of 'Django' before, so she understands what it is. It's sort of a familiarity with the role. But, I think the difference is how the music is playing and how it's being set up.''

Jamie's on-screen character has a number of tattoos in the movie and the actor revealed the idea belonged to director Edgar Wright.

Asked how long it took him to get ready each day on set, Jamie explained: ''It's about 25 minutes. It's just some stick-ons, like the character's name is Bat, so he's got bats and stuff. But I think it's sort of his way of stylising this movie as well. It's sort of on the nose. They're trying to add some originality to it.

''I think we're in a time now where there's not a lot of original movies. I don't know if you could name an original. So, he tries to make his mark. Him and Quentin Tarantino are homies, so they share the same type of creative mind. There's not a lot out there.''