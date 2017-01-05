The actor/singer admits he was drunk when the hip-hop star approached him and started to boast about his musical skills, and Jamie just thought he was a stranger looking for a career push.

Admitting he was "bad" to the young star, Foxx felt awful when he caught T.I.'s video for U Don't Know Me on TV network BET - and recognised the star.

"I dodged this dude for months," he tells U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. "He'd be in L.A. and I'd be like, 'That's him... He's a gangster too... He might kill me!'"

But he couldn't stay away from T.i. forever and one day their paths crossed at a hotel: "I come out the elevator and there's T.i. and all of his boys and I went and rushed to the bar and grabbed a bottle of champagne... and I kneeled down and said, 'My brother, I'm sorry'... I still apologise to him every time I see him..."

Foxx and T.i., real name Clifford Harris, are now in a movie together - the two hitmakers have teamed up for action thriller Sleepless.