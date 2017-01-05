Jamie Foxx celebrated the start of 2017 in the street after his big New Year's Eve plans in Miami, Florida fell though.
The Oscar winner and his pals had a big night planned for Saturday (31Dec16), dashing from party to party, but they ended up counting down to 2017 with strangers in the street after getting caught up in traffic.
"We planned wrong...," he told chat show host Ellen Degeneres on Wednesday (04Jan17). "It's 11.59 and we get in the street... We just jumped out - 10, 9, 8... We just started hugging everybody... We missed the whole thing."
To make up for his disappointment, the Ray star staged his own New Year's countdown on the show, dashing into the audience and hugging more strangers.
