Jamie Foxx spent $500,000 on his BET Awards after-party, held at his mansion in Los Angeles, over the weekend.
Jamie Foxx reportedly splashed out $500,000 on a BET Awards after-party.
The 50-year-old actor - who fronted the annual ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 24 - wasn't quite ready to give up his hosting role once the awards bash had wrapped up last week, so he reportedly slapped down half a million dollars on a lavish shindig at his plush mansion in Hollywood afterwards.
To make sure all of his attendees arrived at his party safely once the glitzy ceremony - which celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, and sports - was done and dusted, Jamie arranged for a shuttle bus to carry the cast of 'Empire', Michael B. Jordan, MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh and Lil Mama to his door..
The 'Django Unchained' star's home was swarming with celebrities as they all gathered to watch performances by the likes of Migos, T.I., Tyga and Too Short.
And to make sure everyone was fed and watered, Jamie laid on six open bars - which were stacked to the brim with Grey Goose vodka - and an In-N-Out burger van.
Although Jamie was very accommodating by allowing everyone to celebrate at his home and guzzle down his alcohol, the comedian had one rule in place on the night - to make sure no one got past security and managed to get upstairs for a rummage.
The aftermath of the wild bash was no doubt a sight for sore eyes so, according to gossip site TMZ, Jamie paid a group of cleaners to put his house back in order.
Meanwhile, Jamie hit the headlines over the weekend when he went off script at the BET Awards and had everyone in hysterics but he has admitted it was never his intention to host the ceremony and, instead, lead a celebration in front of the world.
He said: ''It's sort of like doing stand up. There's always going to be people in the audience that you know, because I've known these guys, I know almost everybody that's in the audience. So, there may be a moment of just, DJ Khaled's been working out, show us the ... There's things that you can just jump to. But I think in this one, it's pretty straightforward. I'm not here to host, I'm here to celebrate, and the reason that I wanted to get in on this is because I thought this was the greatest year for it.''
