Jamie Foxx has threatened police action over an ''absurd'' sexual misconduct allegation against him.

The 'Django Unchained' actor has been accused by an unnamed woman of slapping her with his penis in 2002 but he's planning to hit back with a police report of his own because he insists the incident never happened.

His lawyer, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, said in a statement: ''Jamie Foxx emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him.

''The first time Mr. Foxx became aware of this woman's absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives today about this story.

''The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last sixteen years until last Friday because the incident never happened.''

The accuser told police she and a friend were attending a party at the 50-year-old star's Las Vegas abode when he tried to get her to perform oral sex, striking her with his manhood when she refused.

According to TMZ, she then claimed she was ordered out of the house by one of Jamie's friends, and later had to receive treatment for a severe panic attack when she returned home to Los Angeles the following day.

Las Vegas police confirmed they are investigating the claims.

A spokesperson told People: ''On June 8, 2018 a female victim came to the LVMPD and alleged that a sexual assault occurred in the Las Vegas area in 2002 and named Jamie Foxx as the suspect. A report was taken and the incident will be investigated. Due to the nature of the crime, no further details can be released.''

However, it is unclear how far the investigation will go as the statute of limitations in Nevada is three years.