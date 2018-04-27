Movie veteran Jamie Foxx has claimed Taron Egerton is one of the most talented people in Hollywood.
The 50-year-old actor stars alongside Taron, 28, in the upcoming 'Robin Hood' movie, and Jamie has heaped praise on his co-star ahead of the film's release.
Jamie shared: ''Listen, we had a great time. This man is one of the most talented people you will ever see.''
Leonardo DiCaprio serves as a producer on the Otto Bathurst-directed project, and Jamie admitted that the Hollywood veteran was ''blown away'' by Taron's performance.
Jamie told The Hollywood News: ''What he does with the character, the way he embodies the character when we talked about this ... as a matter of fact, our good friend Leonardo DiCaprio who was blown away by his performance, blown away by everything he did.''
Meanwhile, Taron revealed he jumped at the chance to star in the movie because the revamped story appealed to him.
The Welsh actor was also drawn to the idea of working with Jamie.
He shared: ''It was ripe for a retelling. Otto was very clear about what he wanted to do and rock it up, rushing into the 21st century, you know? That's why I wanted to do it. And of course, I wanted to work with Jamie Foxx!''
