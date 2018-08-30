Jamie Foxx ''learned how to live'' thanks to his sister DeOndra Dixon, who suffers from Down's syndrome.

The 50-year-old actor has admitted that caring for his younger sibling DeOndra - whose condition causes growth delays and intellectual disability - has helped to put his life into perspective, as he doesn't get caught up in wanting materialistic things.

Speaking in a promotional clip for the upcoming episode of 'Dateline' - which airs on Friday (31.08.18) - Jamie said: ''I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything - 'Ah, the Mercedes is not the right colour!' And then you see this girl over here, 'I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.' So she brings you back down to what life is.''

DeOndra has her own kind words to say about Jamie too.

She said: ''I do feel down and sad and when he's not here.''

To which the 'Django Unchained' star comically answered: ''And what do you do? You text me. You say, 'Where you at?' And, 'Where the money at?'''

The actor's love for life can even be seen in his dieting habits, as he says that whilst he wants to look good, he won't ever try to skip meals in order to get in shape.

He said: If anybody tells you to fast or not eat, it's the worst thing you do. For me, it's about eating right.

''You just have to eat smart and put the right things in your body. You can eat anytime you want to, as long as you are doing the right things.''

The 'Baby Driver' star also shared his top workout tips, which involves strapping himself with bands while he exercises .

He said: ''One of the most effective things for me is working out with bands. I'll take the bands and strap that over my knees. I'll do about 20 to 25 squats with the band. Then I drop the band to my ankle and do lunges to the side, 15 times right, 15 times left, 15 times forward, 15 times back ... and then about 20 semi-circles with my feet.''