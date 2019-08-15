Jamie Foxx gave his daughter terrible advice before her first movie '47 Meters Down: Uncaged'.
Jamie Foxx gave his daughter terrible advice before her first movie.
Corinne Foxx, 25, makes her feature film debut in Johannes Roberts' '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' and although her father is an Academy Award winner, Corinne says his advice was not helpful.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''He's always like, 'It so easy, you can do it,' and I'm like, 'Dad, you won an Oscar, of course it's easy for you'.''
However, Corinne - who attended the premiere of the movie earlier this week with her father - admitted she is very proud of Jamie and thrilled that he supports her as she follows in his footsteps.
She explained: ''My dad's such a talented actor, and I'm so thrilled red to walk in his footsteps. It's a big deal, I want to do him well.
''I grew up going to set with my dad and going to his premieres, and to finally have my own and him coming to mine, it's so full circle for me.''
Corinne also admitted that she was reluctant to follow her father into acting at first but she eventually made the decision to embrace her legacy.
She told Variety: ''He's so proud of me, he can't even look at me without tearing up. I used to shy away from my last name. I really wanted to create a career for myself. [But] I've learned to embrace it in the last few years.''
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....