Actor Jamie Foxx will host a new interactive game show later this year (17).
Beat Shazam will feature teams working against each other to identify hit songs. The team with the highest score will compete against song identification app Shazam for a cash prize.
Foxx will also serve as an executive producer on the show, which is scheduled to premiere in America over the summer (17).
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...