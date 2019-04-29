Jamie Foxx is ''hoping for a miracle'' after John Singleton's family announced he will be taken off life support.

The 51-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming 1991 crime drama 'Boyz n the Hood', which earned him his Academy Award nod - suffered a stroke whilst in hospital earlier this month, and on Monday (29.04.19), his family made the ''agonising decision'' to take him off of life support.

And following the sad announcement, stars have flooded to social media to pay tribute to the director, with Jamie insisting he hasn't given up hope yet.

He wrote on Instagram: ''God blessings... you changed a culture with your art... and impacted the world with your vision... my prayers are still up... hoping for a miracle... @johnsingleton #prayers (sic)''

Regina King, who had a breakout role in 'Boyz n the Hood', also spoke out on Instagram, as she dubbed the filmmaker as ''one of the greatest''.

She wrote: ''Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright (sic)''

Director and actor Robert Townsend tweeted: ''My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.''

Whilst Jordan Peele also commemorated John with an ''RIP'' message, although his death has not yet been confirmed by his family.

Jordan wrote: ''RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.''

On Monday, John's family confirmed they were taking the director off life support, two weeks after he suffered a stroke.

They said in a statement: ''It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonising decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors.

''In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.''