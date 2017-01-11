Michelle Monaghan has confessed she accidentally knocked out one of her 'Sleepless' co-star Jamie Foxx's teeth when they were shooting the action film in Atlanta.
Jamie Foxx lost a tooth on the set of 'Sleepless' when his co-star Michelle Monaghan accidentally punched him in the face.
The pair play undercover cop Vincent Downs and Internal Affairs investigator Jennifer Bryant in the upcoming crime thriller and as they filmed one particularly action-packed fight scene Foxx was left with a gap in his Hollywood smile and a bleeding gum after Monaghan knocked out one of his gnashers.
Speaking to website Collider, she said: ''I was a little quick on the draw. He told me, 'Keep going.' I had split my knuckle. I was like, 'Alright. It hurts!' ''
The 40-year-old actress was very worried about how the dental dilemma would affect shooting but when she arrived on set the next day she found Foxx, 49, with a perfect set of pearly whites once again.
She added: ''It was funny the next day because we didn't bring it up. I felt very sheepish. I was trying to cop a look and I was like, 'Oh my God, it's OK.' Twelve hours later, he looked brand new.''
In the joint interview, Foxx revealed he was able to get his dental disaster solved so quickly because he one of his best friends is a dentist who lives in Atlanta, where 'Sleepless' is set was filmed, and was able to get him fixed up immediately so filming wouldn't be delayed.
He said: ''My best friend lives in Atlanta. He's a dentist. My man came and hooked me up and took me to the office and put the porcelain back on.''
'Sleepless' - directed by Baran bo Odar - will be released on January 13 in the US and then across the rest of the world at a later date.
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...