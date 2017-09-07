Hollywood star Jamie Foxx doesn't discuss his relationship with Katie Holmes with some of his closest friends, an insider has claimed.
The Hollywood duo have remained notoriously tight-lipped about their romance over the last few years and it's now been claimed Jamie, 49, has even kept his best pals in the dark about his relationship with Katie.
A source explained: ''Jamie is still not open about his relationship to many of his friends.
''Everyone knows they're together and that he is not seeing other women, but it's still unspoken.''
Jamie and Katie, 38, started dating in 2013 but have made every effort to keep their burgeoning romance low-key.
However, another insider told Us Weekly it's ''been obvious ... he had someone special in his life for a very long time''.
Despite constant rumours surrounding their relationship status over the last few years, Jamie and Katie only recently confirmed they are dating.
The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a Malibu beach on Monday (04.09.17), finally revealing they are an item in public for the first time.
But the 'Django Unchained' actor and Katie - who has an 11-year-old daughter called Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - were also rumoured to have enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris in May.
A source said at the time: ''Jamie wrapped filming on 'Robin Hood' and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days. Tom Cruise was filming 'Mission Impossible 6' only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel ... and didn't leave.
''Jamie had a big smile on his face as they returned to their hotel and snuck in through a private entrance. They were very discreet and made sure to always enter and exit the hotel and the car separately.''
