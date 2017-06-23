Jamie Foxx says dating at 49 is tough.

Although the actor has been linked to Katie Holmes, they have never confirmed the romance and Jamie insisted that he finds dating a nightmare.

Speaking to chat show host Graham Norton, he said: ''It's tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger. I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, 'Hey, what's up?' and they said, 'We go to school with your daughter!' You have to be so careful.

''When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease.''

It was previously claimed that Jamie and Katie, 36, have been dating for some time, although neither party have confirmed the speculation.

The 'Django Unchained' actor's good friend Claudia Jordan seemingly let slip the news in 2016.

She said: ''He is very happy with her [Katie]. I like that he seems very happy.''

However, soon after, she said she ''misspoke'', adding: ''I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all,'' Jordan said. ''I've never seen them together. He's never told me he's dating her.''